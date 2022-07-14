The Hagen History Center is opening its new exhibit to the public on Thursday, July 14 after months of preparations.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the new exhibit to give us a sneak peak.

Inside the Hagen History Center is a brand new finished exhibit dedicated to the history of Erie County.

“The Story of Us” exhibit showcases hundreds of historic images and dozens of family stories that fills 3,000 square feet on the second floor.

It is above the center’s Frank Lloyd Wright office and display area. The exhibit displays the stories of people who helped create and build the Erie community.

There are two themes to the exhibit, the first is “Coming to Erie” that features individual stories of immigrants and their families.

The second display is “Erie at Work” that shows how people made a living in farming, fishing, lumbering, industry, service professions, healthcare, education, and retail.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There will be free admission to the Hagen History Center during Community Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.