Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a safety concern at Presque Isle Downs and Casino that led to nine horse races being cancelled.

According to State Police, the incident happened last Wednesday when a casino employee received a concerning email about the jockeys.

State Police, the Pennsylvania State Horseracing Commission and the Pennsylvania’s Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) decided to cancel the nine races scheduled the following day.

The incident remains under investigation.