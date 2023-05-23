(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police will be holding a DUI checkpoint over Memorial Day weekend in Erie County.

In an effort to crack down on drunk and impaired driving, State Police in Erie announced a DUI checkpoint sometime over the weekend of May 26-29, 2023.

Pa. State Police in Girard held a DUI checkpoint at 10 p.m. in Fairview Township on Friday, May 12 (Mother’s Day weekend), resulting in four DUI arrests, among other violations and arrests.

Earlier this month, Pa. State Police in Venango County announced a DUI checkpoint sometime during the month of May in the Venango County area.

State Police cautions against the use of legal and illegal drugs, as prescription drugs can also cause driver impairments, and recommends planning to have a sober driver.