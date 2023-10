Guests at the Watson-Curtze Mansion were in for an experience that would place them back in time to the Victorian Era.

The Hagen History Center’s Victorian Halloween event on Sunday featured all kinds of Victorian traditions, art, and displays.

A coffin with someone inside could be seen in the main foyer as it was tradition to initially display the dead at home.

Displays throughout the home surrounded spiritual ideology and beliefs that those living in the Victorian Era lived by.