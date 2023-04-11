A bomb scare leads to a heavy police presence and evacuations in downtown North East Tuesday evening.

Reports of a “suspicious package” began coming in just before 5 p.m. According to the North East Police Department, the package was found near the corner of Wall Street and South Pearl Street, near the Wall Street Tavern.

Police blocked off and evacuated the area while they waited for the Erie Police Bomb Squad to arrive. The package was later determined to be a disassembled tablet or some kind of electronic device.

Police are continuing to investigate.