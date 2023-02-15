Tall Ships Erie 2022 is getting national recognition for its success.

Tall Ships Erie was awarded “Port of the Year” by the national Tall Ships America Association.

Executives with Tall Ships Erie said the award is a significant achievement for those in the sailing community and those involved in tourism.

The award reflects how successfully they planned and executed Tall Ships Erie.

“With all the ships coming to the community, and then how the tourism was affected, and how well the people in the community supported us and participated, we are really thrilled to be recognized for the second time in a row,” said Rebecca Grimaldi, Tall Ships Erie.

Grimaldi added that Tall Ships Erie 2022 saw a 41% increase in tourism for the four-day period.