Cleanup is underway after Tall Ships Erie took over the Bayfront.

The last few ships are sailing away Monday after spending four days in Erie.

Large crowds packed Erie’s Bayfront all weekend long to see the various ships from all over including the St. Lawrence II, the U.S. Brig Niagara, and the largest ship in the fleet — The Empire Sandy.

The Pride of Baltimore II and the Appledore IV are leaving Monday afternoon, two of the last three to leave Erie.

The first mate on the Pride of Baltimore II told us they had at least 2,500 guests each day touring the ship. She said everyone who came on board were welcoming and really excited to learn about the Pride of Baltimore’s history despite long lines.

“It’s cool to come bring a bit of the Chesapeake side of that up here, get to hang out with our buddies. The Niagara is sort of our other War of 1812 operating vessel, so we always have a good time trading stories with them about how we sail our ships and how we interpret our history’s,” said Fern Hoffmann, first mate.

This is the last stop on the Great Lakes tour. The Pride of Baltimore II is heading straight to Nova Scotia to restock supplies then back to its home in the Chesapeake Bay.