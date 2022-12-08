(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access will be closed to the public for the near future.

According to the PFBC, the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access, which provides fishing access to Crooked Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County, will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

This closure is related to an ongoing Norfolk Southern construction project.

Both parking areas at the site will be closed. Fishing access to Crooked Creek near the Norfolk Southern railroad culvert, adjacent to the site, will be restricted.

Visit the PFBC’s interactive map to find public fishing areas near you.