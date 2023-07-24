Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Short-term closures will be posted in the area of the Route 18 ramps for westbound traffic as work continues on Interstate 90 in Erie County.

That work is scheduled to be done from Tuesday, July 25, to Thursday, July 27. Portions of the paving will require closing Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea).

Motorists should be alert for delays and advised to take other routes whenever possible. Updates on traffic conditions in that area can be found by visiting 511PA.

All traffic from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5 continues to be restricted to one lane in each direction.

The restrictions and closures are necessary to complete the reconstruction of the interstate in that area and are among the final steps of a three-year project. More information on the Interstate 90 improvements can be found on PennDOT’s website.