Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As back to school season is fast approaching and Halloween season is not too far behind it, put Eerie Horror Fest on your list of things to do this year.

This Oct. 5-8, horror enthusiasts can head to the Warner Theatre (811 State St. in Erie) for the 15th annual Eerie Horror Film and Gaming Festival (Eerie Horror Fest), a four-day event in Erie, Pa.

The event features an official selection short and feature length films screenings, video game demonstrations, a silent film event with live organ accompaniment, celebrity meet and greets, cast and crew Q&As, panel discussions, vendors, parties and more, its website reads.

For filmmakers, artists, and those looking to break into the world of cinema, the event will include opportunities to learn, network, and have their ideas pitched to industry professionals.

Opening night of the event will “transport you back in time” with a screening of the 1922 silent film, Nosferatu, with live accompaniment, not without the newly installed Wurlitzer Theatre Organ in the Warner Theatre.

Filmmaker and photographer Carter Smith will be in Erie for all four days of the festival. Smith is known for “The Ruins” (2008), “Swallowed” (2022), “Bugcrush” (2006), “Jamie Marks Is Dead” (2014), and more.

Carter’s first short “Bugcrush” screened at the 2006 Eerie Horror Fest. He visited Northwestern Pennsylvania with his feature debut of “The Ruins” in 2008 for a screening and live Q&A for the Edinboro Film Series.

His new feature “Swallowed” (2022) will screen at the fest, followed by a live Q&A. “Swallowed” follows two best friends on their final night together, with a nightmare of drugs, bugs, and horrific intimacy, according to IMDb. It starts Cooper Koch, Jena Malone, and Mark Patton.

Event guests this year include John Adams and Toby Poser of Wonder Wheel Productions (Hellbender, The Deeper You Dig, Halfway To Zen) Carter Smith (The Ruins, Swallowed, Bugcrush) Mark Patton (A Nightmare On Elm Street 2, Swallowed, Scream, Queen!) Courtney Gains (Back To The Future, The ‘Burbs, Children Of The Corn) John Franklin (Children Of The Corn, The Addams Family, Addams Family Values) John Philbin (Point Break, Return Of The Living Dead, Children Of The Corn) and Fritz Kiersch (Children Of The Corn, Tuff Turf). More to be announced.

Film submissions are now closed for the Oct. event.

Erie is no stranger to horror movies. Erie-based filmmakers, John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies, directed Unearth, a 2020 American horror film. It was filmed in northwestern Pennsylvania.

In Unearth, the bond between two neighboring farm families is put to the test when one of them chooses to lease their land to a gas company. In the midst of this growing tension, the land is drilled and something long-dormant and terrifying is released.

The event runs:

October 5, 2022; 3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

October 6, 2022; 3 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

October 7, 2022; 10 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

October 8, 2022; 10 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Eerie Horror Fest is presented by the Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania. Pre-sale All-Access Passes are on sale now. Eerie Horror Fest day passes go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets online at erieevents.com, at the Erie Insurance Arena box office, or by calling (814) 452-4857.