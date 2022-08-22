Cleanup is underway following a successful return of CelebrateErie this past weekend.

Over the weekend, thousands of people came out to hear live music and enjoy all that downtown has to offer.

Now Erie Public Works are cleaning up the area and working to reopen that portion of State Street that has been closed since Friday.

The executive director of CelebrateErie said Saturday night’s crowd for headliner Ja Rule was one of the largest in CelebrateErie history.

“Bringing back a big event like CelebrateErie has been something that’s very important to our community. When we get together and we have all these activities to do, it just brings our neighbors together, and it brings our city and even people from out of town to Erie to enjoy what we have to offer,” said Aaron Loncki, executive director, CelebrateErie.

On Friday, X Ambassadors rocked the mainstage. Sunday’s Jimmie Allen concert went on as scheduled but was cut short and ended around 9 p.m. due to severe storms and lightning in the area.

Loncki said they would like feedback on CelebrateErie and is asking the public to fill out an online survey.