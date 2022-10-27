Millions in federal grant money is being awarded to projects in Erie County.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has awarded three Erie County projects with $7.5 million worth of grants.

A $3 million grant is going towards the Presque Isle Gateway District.

“Streetlights to promote safety in the area at all hours of the day. We’re looking at street trees to reduce noise pollution. We’re looking to specifically move some of the utility lines underground to make a more pedestrian friendly, walkable environment that also supports local business,” said Samuel Peterson, communications coordinator, Millcreek Township.

Another $3 million grant is going to the Erie Zoological Society to help construct its new $6 million veterinary center.

In addition to the facility already in use, the new clinic will bring advanced technology to the area.

“The advanced imaging will be available to local veterinarians so they can set an appointment to have a dog or a cat come in, because now if you want advanced imaging like MRI’s you have to go to Akron or Buffalo or Pittsburgh, so this will help with local veterinarians and local pet owners too,” said Scott Mitchell, director of development, Erie Zoo.

Penn State Behrend’s Project Resolve received a $1.5 million grant.

Behrend released this statement in part, “A project of this scope requires the coordinated support of business, government and university partners. RACP funding is an essential component of that funding formula.”