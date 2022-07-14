(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers that upcoming traffic signal upgrades on 12th Street in Erie could cause traffic delays.

According to PennDOT, traffic signal upgrades along the 12th Street Corridor is slated to begin the week of July 25 at the following intersections:

Greengarden Boulevard;

Weschler Avenue;

Raspberry Street;

Cascade Street;

Plum Street;

Liberty Street;

Cherry Street;

Chestnut Street;

Myrtle Street;

Sassafras Street;

Peach Street;

State Street;

French Street;

Holland Street;

German Street;

Parade Street;

Wallace Street;

Ash Street;

Reed Street; and

Wayne Street.

Work is expected to start July 25, weather permitting, and will continue for several weeks after that.

PennDOT says drivers can expect to be stopped at an intersection for five to 10 minutes during the installation of the mast arms. Detouring around the work during the daytime hours is encouraged.

Work will include new poles, improved traffic detection systems and signal coordination, and upgraded pedestrian features and ADA compliant curb ramps throughout the corridor.

Modifications and retimings will be done at the intersections of West 12th Street and the Interstate 79 northbound on-ramp, Lincoln Avenue, and Greengarden Boulevard.

Work will also include the installation of two electronic message boards, one on I-79 northbound before the exits for 26th Street and 12th Street, and the other on the Bayfront Connector before the intersection with 12th Street.

The work is part of a $8.7 million project to improve traffic flow and safety for pedestrians and cyclists along 6.5 miles of 12th Street from the Interstate 79 Exit to Route 290 (Bayfront Connector). Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, PA is the contractor.

The $8,749,999 project is expected to be completed in November 2022.

Other traffic signal upgrades scheduled for the area are funded through PennDOT’s “Green Light-Go” program:

$982,773 for the city of Erie : Money to be used to modernize three intersections along French Street. (The intersections of 9th, 10th, and 11th and French Streets)

: Money to be used to modernize three intersections along French Street. (The intersections of 9th, 10th, and 11th and French Streets) $268,000 for Millcreek Township : Money will be used for detection upgrades at 15 intersections along the Peach Street corridor.

: Money will be used for detection upgrades at 15 intersections along the Peach Street corridor. $244,922 for Summit Township: Money will be used for detection and controller assembly upgrades at nine intersections along the Peach Street corridor.

More information on the 12th Street Corridor Project is also available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1. It is a companion program for the upcoming Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project as the corridor will also serve as a detour route during different portions of the Bayfront project.