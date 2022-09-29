The Marine Corps League and Lake Erie Marines are performing with The President’s Own United States Marine Band next week.

It will be a packed house at the Warner Theatre Tuesday night for an evening with the U.S. Marine Band. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m., however tickets are currently sold out.

One leader with the Marine Corps League said there will be a stand-by line outside of the French Street exit the night of the performance. He said you can also get free tickets online if others return their tickets.

“For those that are still wishing to see the show, but haven’t been able to secure tickets yet, there still will be an opportunity or may be an opportunity here in the next few days. We’re encouraging them to check back to ticketleap.com throughout the weekend in order to see if any tickets have been returned,” said Ken Vybiral, Marine Corps League.

