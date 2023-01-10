(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie County entities have been awarded grant funds to help eliminate food deserts and to grow urban agriculture infrastructure.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority will receive a $50,000 grant, and the Wild Field Urban Farm will receive a $1,679 grant.

In total, 20 projects in 10 counties received Urban Agriculture Grants. The grants total more than $520,000 throughout the commonwealth. They’re funded through the PA Farm Bill.

“Access to food is a basic human right. It should be accessible close to home, not a car or bus ride away,” said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We aim to support businesses to end food apartheid and transform neighborhoods by strengthening food access through urban agriculture and the zip-code neutral approach of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.”

Applicants were eligible for up to $2,500 in micro grant funding, or as much as $50,000 in collaboration grants funds. The grants aim to assist food processors and growers in urban communities. They may be used for expanding operations, site design, or for planning community gardens, implementing aquaponic and hydroponic facilities, and cold storage expansion.

In the past four years, more than $2 million in state funding has been invested in urban agriculture.