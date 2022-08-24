The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works.

In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000.

The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply shortages have pushed that date to the end of 2023.

The building will be gutted and refurbished to fit the CCA style for family service centers.

“We also set up conference rooms and instructional rooms. You know if a student needs tutoring or needs to meet with a teacher, but mainly we make it a CCA style setup. That’s basically cubical areas where teachers can teach from one of our family service centers,” said Tim Eller, Senior VP of Outreach/Government Relations, Commonwealth Academy Charter School.

Eller said that the charter school has signed a contract with a local construction company, but a start date has yet to be set.