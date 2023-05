(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Flames broke out in a vehicle driving along Interstate 79 on Sunday.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, this happened just before 1 p.m. on May 21 about 770 feet north of West Road on I-79. A driver in a Chrysler 200 was traveling north on I-79 when a fire broke out and fully engulfed the vehicle.

The car was considered a total loss. There were no injuries reported.

McKean Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.