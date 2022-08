A vehicle fire caused damage to a home in Fairview Township.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Magnolia Blvd.

Firefighters found the car fully involved when they arrived on scene. Crews had the fire under control within minutes then checked the eves of the house and the attic.

The home did sustain heat damage, but there were no signs of extension.

No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is under investigation.