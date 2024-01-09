Many Venango Township residents are breathing a sigh of relief after supervisors unanimously rejected a proposed project they feared would redefine their community.

That project was a 900-acre, 80 mega-watt solar farm that would include about 300,000 solar panels in Wattsburg.

“I’ve heard it referred to as a six-month nightmare, but we needed that time for them to become educated about the process and to come together as a community. Ultimately, we got the outcome that we wanted,” said Bruce Whitehair, Venango Township resident.

Throughout those six months, township supervisors have known where the community has stood. Around 300 signs saying “no solar farm” were put up throughout the township by taxpayers.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in this room against prosperity for a community, whatever that may be, but there’s a cost to that. This was too much of a cost for the people, they didn’t want it,” state Rep. Jake Banta, 4th District.

But this situation isn’t entirely over yet. The project’s sponsor, Birch Creek Development from St. Louis, has a chance to appeal the township’s decision in court.

Whitehair added that they feel confident in the township’s chances if this were to be appealed.

“Our township followed its comprehensive plan, its solar ordinance plan, its zoning handbook, to a ‘T,’ and we had outstanding community support against it and we had a unanimous vote from our supervisors. We’re well positioned. If they want to appeal, they’ve got 30 days to do it,” said Whitehair.