As Wabtec and UE Local 506 return to the negotiation table Thursday, we spoke with the union president and got his reaction to the latest company statement.

August 22 is next week and quickly approaching; this will mark three months since Wabtec workers have been on strike.

Wabtec and UE Local 506 will meet once again Thursday, August 17 after weeks at the negotiation table.

According to the Wabtec’s website, the last time the parties met they exchanged proposals with respect to vacation scheduling.

Since then, the company has released a statement to us regarding the negotiations and the importance of reaching an agreement.

The statement says:

“From the beginning, Wabtec’s goal in these negotiations has been to reach an agreement that would best position its employees and the Erie site for success. The Erie site has been a laggard in terms of cost and efficiency for years, as compared to other Wabtec sites and suppliers. These challenges seriously hinder the site’s ability to attract new or even keep existing production work in Erie.“

“Against this backdrop, and in-spite of the additional $41 million in wage improvements the Company has proposed over the next contract term, the Union’s current demands on increased new hire wages and unfettered right to strike seem out-of-touch with the economic realities. This entrenched stance could negatively impact our 1,400 hourly employees, the site, and the community. To be successful in the long term, the Erie site must be cost competitive, efficient, and provide labor stability. In this current climate, the Company is being forced to consider difficult decisions to continue supporting its customers and deliver on its commitments.“

“They mischaracterized some of the unions asks as far as the right to strike goes,” said Scott Slawson, president of UE Local 506. “To basically say that we want the unfettered right to strike simply isn’t true and it means they are not listening to what we are saying.”

The union president said so far, negotiations have been one sided.

“The company just has held their position on everything and that’s not negotiating, that’s the opposite of negotiating. If they would put their thinking caps together with us I’m sure we can get this done,” he said.

Slawson believes the negotiations would not be in this situation had the company done right by its employees over the last four years.

“Nobody wants to go to work and feel like they’re being threatened on a continuous basis,” Slawson declared. “For whatever reason the company has their way of wanting to do things and it’s not always in the best interest of the Erie community and the people who work in this plant.”

Again, both parties are planning to meet Thursday.