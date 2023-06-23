Members of UE Locals 506 and 618 are walking the picket line in solidarity Friday after voting to reject what Wabtec was calling it’s last, best and final offer.

As you can see, picketers are out in full force, despite less-than favorable conditions.

Our live shot Friday afternoon shows the Franklin Ave. entrance to the plant.

After six weeks of negations, the 1,400 members of UE Locals 506 and 618 are officially on strike at Wabtec’s locomotive plant in Lawrence Park.

The decision to go on strike came just before 7 p.m. Thursday. The response from union members to head to the picket lines was immediate and the vote to strike was overwhelming, according to the President of UE 506.

Thursday evening, both the union and Wabtec released statements on the decision to strike.