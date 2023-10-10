The war in Israel is already having an impact on the world’s logistics chain.

Yuriy Ostapyak, the chief global operations officer of Logistics Plus, said because the air space over Israel and Gaza is closed, there are a lot of challenges moving goods not just to those countries but the surrounding countries as well.

Logistics Plus has offices in nearby Turkey and Egypt and is trying to use its resources to help the Israelis.

“We are currently being approached by quite a few NGOs and a few medical organizations saying how do we get some of the goods to the affected areas. We have started working with our partners and working with the U.S. government and Israeli government to see what kind of logistics channels, humanitarian channels, that can be opened,” said Ostapyak.

Logistics Plus hopes to have some clarity in the coming days as to how they can get that humanitarian aid into Israel.