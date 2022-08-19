For the first time since 2019, day one of CelebrateErie is finally underway.

Briaunna Malone was live from Perry Square to tell us what people can expect if they are attending and how to plan ahead this weekend.

CelebrateErie has begun with live music and local food trucks for the community to enjoy and support.

The festivities will continue for the remainder of the day and this weekend.

CelebrateErie 2022 is back for the first time since 2019 and organizers are excited to welcome the community back to celebrate all things Erie and also to showcase the development that has taken place.

Friday’s itinerary includes X Ambassadors taking the mainstage at 8 p.m. Local bands Six Year Stretch (5:30 p.m.) and First to Eleven (6:30 p.m.) open the night.

On Saturday, CEE Brown Experience (5:30 p.m.) opens for Mya (7:15 p.m.) and Ja Rule (8:30 p.m.). On Sunday, Refuge (5:30 p.m.) and Brenna Bone (6:30 p.m.) open for Jimmie Allen (8 p.m.)

The event is expected to bring revenue to downtown and support local business.

A board member of CelebrateErie has advice for people that are planning on attending the event this weekend and what they can expect.

“Come down a little early to find parking and then you can expect tons of great activities, music all day starting at noon, four different stages around there, and then the mainstage. Then tons of vendors, food in Perry Square, great local food vendors in Perry Square. The family stage is going to have all kinds of kid activities,” said Dave Tamulonis, board member, CelebrateErie.

