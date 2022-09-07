Erie City Council members have voted on a resolution for additional funding for Erie City Police.

The plan is for that funding to be used to reestablish a crisis car unit. This resolution removes the 175 officer cap that was put in place earlier this year.

In a five to one vote, Erie City Council approved a resolution for additional funding for City of Erie Police.

The plan is to re-establish a crisis car unit that would help with mental health issues, connecting individuals with social service agencies.

Councilmember Ed Brezinski proposed the resolution so the Erie Police Department could receive additional American Rescue Plan dollars that would benefit the well being of all residents.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The City of Erie Police Chief said he is happy about today’s vote and the future of the department.

“This gives us the opportunity to bring back a unit that was effective, that’s wanted by other agencies that deal in this field. So we are the first step in the process. And now having the resources to help direct those people to the right resources, I think is going to be critical,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Coming up on JET 24 Action News you can hear from Erie City Council members on why they voted for this funding.