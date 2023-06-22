(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The annual Pride Parade and PrideFest are returning to Erie this weekend for Pride Month.

The parade will kick off Saturday, June 24, at noon. It will begin at 11th and State streets, and head north to Perry Square where PrideFest will begin at the end of the parade.

PrideFest will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday in Perry Square.

Watch the Mayor’s June 22 News Conference below:

The festival will include information tables, vendors, performances by local drag entertainers, food trucks, guest speakers, and musical entertainment centered on the main stage. Free HIV/STI testing will be available in the Adagio Health and Wellness Zone. Pride Fest is a free, family-friendly event.

There will be several street closures downtown for the events. JET 24/FOX 66’s own Jill McCormick will co-host PrideFest.

The mayor also announced several city initiatives to support the LGBTQ+ community. We will have more on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.

Visit NWPA Pride Alliance’s website for more information on PrideFest and the Pride Parade.