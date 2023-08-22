Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new effort by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services plans to fight back against an epidemic in the region.

Baits containing rabies vaccines meant for raccoons are being distributed across western Erie County by the USDA with the goal to keep the rabies epidemic from spreading further westward by attempting to reduce or eliminate it in western Pennsylvania counties.

According to a release, the rabies vaccine baits will be dropped from low-flying helicopters or other aircraft throughout an extended 16-mile area on the western border of Erie County — including Albion, Springfield, Lake City, Girard and Fairview.

Area residents are advised to be warned as there will be an increase in aircraft activity. Depending on the weather, baiting within Erie County should conclude this week.

Rabies is a viral infection that can affect the nervous system of any mammal, including humans, and is almost always fatal. Rabies spreads quickly and infects large numbers of raccoons, as well as other wildlife and pets, which makes human exposure a concern.

Rabies vaccine baits with quarter coin for size reference.

(United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services)

Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the bait. Animals that have contact with an adequate dose of the vaccine baits develop antibodies against rabies.

What to do if you find a bait

The vaccine bait used is called “ONRAB” and is a colorless liquid vaccine in a blister pack that has a sweet-smelling, dark green, waxy coating with a black label on the lid. If you find rabies bait, it should be left alone. If an intact bait is found where children and pets play, it can be tossed into a fencerow, woodlot, ditch or other raccoon habitat area. Gloves or a plastic bag can be used to pick up the baits and hands should be washed after any skin contact with bait. Damaged baits should be bagged and disposed of in the trash.

And if your pet consumes the bait?

If your pet eats a bait, it will not be harmed but may vomit or have diarrhea if several baits are ingested. Confine your pet while checking the area for more bait, and avoid your pet’s saliva for 24 hours after ingestion. You should wash skin or wounds that may have been licked. Do not risk being bitten by taking bait away from your pet.

For more information about the oral raccoon rabies baiting program, contact:

Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services: 866-487-3297

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture: 717-783-9550

Pennsylvania Department of Health: 877-722-6725

Erie County Department of Health: 814-451-6700

You can also call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-722-6725 for additional information if you come into contact with the baits.