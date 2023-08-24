The fate of several county projects lie in the hands of Erie County Council. One of which, has sparked quite the controversy, the proposed new Fairview business park.

Wednesday night, council members deliberated about them before a vote is heard next week.

Projects being discussed have the potential to impact the county’s economy, but not all have been received so well by the public.

A busy day of discussion as council members review several agenda items set to appear for voting at Tuesday, August 29th’s regular meeting. Some of these initiatives have been in talks for a while now and some that advocates said could spur the Erie economy.

For one, the Erie County Community College is hoping to receive $2 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to help fund what they’re calling allied health and nursing labs.

It’s a partnership designed to help an understaffed industry using local people.

“A lot of our students, most of our students, will stay here. They have family obligations, they’re raising children, taking care of parents, they’re multi-generational Erie County-ites. That’s the difference here in why the hospitals are deeply interested in our students,” said Chris Gray, founding president of Erie County Community College.

Gray said hospitals are offering all equipment necessary, scholarships for students, and even faculty to teach those in the program.

He added once the program is up and running, EC3 estimates 155 annual graduates that could directly enter the local workforce.

“We project that we’ll be able to train licenced practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, digital medical sonographers, and patient care technicians,” Gray said.

Meanwhile, another project that has gripped the attention of all of West County seems to be in question.

The Erie County Information officer told us that the administration’s goal remains the same in terms of the Fairview business park.

“Businesses are looking for large parcels of land elsewhere to move here, to set up shop, and we need to cut that regulation. We need to find this land available, and the county has this 194 acres, so we’re not going to say we’re throwing in the towel, we’re going to continue our mission. We’re evaluating our options all around the county. That land in Fairview as well as land elsewhere,” said Chris Carroll.

These agenda items and more will be put to a vote at the upcoming council meeting on Tuesday, August 29.