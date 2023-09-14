Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Be aware. The West Nile virus has been found in more mosquito groups in northwest Pennsylvania.

The Erie County Department of Health confirmed that mosquito samples collected in the City of Erie and Harborcreek Township on Sept. 6, 2023, have tested positive for the virus. This marks the eighth and ninth mosquito samples to test positive for the virus in Erie County this year.

No human cases have been reported in Erie County.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile virus. When transmitted to people, West Nile can cause encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.

Anyone can get the virus, but older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have a harder time fighting off disease.

Prevent mosquito bites with the following tips:

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied as directed to exposed skin and thin clothing.

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk and early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while florescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes.

Make sure window and door screens are “bug-tight.”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events

For more, the Department of Environmental Protection provides additional information and resources on protecting yourself from West Nile.