(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the new year comes the renewed interest of events happening in Erie this year.

As the calendar has now changed over to 2023, we compiled a list of events, through Erie Events, that are happening in the first half of the year.

January

  • Erie Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show
    • Saturday, January 28, 2023; 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
    • Sunday, January 29, 2023; 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
    • Bayfront Convention Center
    • eriekennelclub.com

February

  • Erie Auto Show
    • February 2, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    • February 3, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    • February 4, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    • February 5, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Bayfront Convention Center
    • For more information or to buy tickets www.eriepromotions.com
  • Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero
    • Thursday, February 9, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
    • Friday, February 10, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
    • Saturday, February 11, 2023; 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.
    • Sunday, February 12, 2023; 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.
    • Erie Insurance Arena
  • Erie RV & Sport Expo
    • February 17, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    • February 18, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    • February 19, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Bayfront Convention Center
    • For more information or to buy tickets visit www.eriepromotions.com

March

April

  • Jurassic Quest
    • Friday, April 7; 9am-8pm
    • Saturday, April 8; 9am-8pm
    • Sunday, April 9; 9am-5pm
    • Bayfront Convention Center
    • www.jurassicquest.com

May

  • Jerry Seinfeld
    • May 18, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
    • Warner Theatre
    • THIS SHOW IS SOLD OUT

August