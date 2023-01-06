(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the new year comes the renewed interest of events happening in Erie this year.
As the calendar has now changed over to 2023, we compiled a list of events, through Erie Events, that are happening in the first half of the year.
January
- WWE presents Saturday Night’s Main Event Supershow
- Saturday, January 21, 2023; 7:30 p.m.
- Erie Insurance Arena
- Erie Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show
- Saturday, January 28, 2023; 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Sunday, January 29, 2023; 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Bayfront Convention Center
- eriekennelclub.com
February
- Mania The Abba Tribute
- February 1, 2023; 7:30 p.m.
- Warner Theatre
- Harlem Globetrotters
- February 1, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
- Erie Insurance Arena
- Erie Auto Show
- February 2, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- February 3, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- February 4, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- February 5, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Bayfront Convention Center
- For more information or to buy tickets www.eriepromotions.com
- Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero
- Thursday, February 9, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, February 10, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 11, 2023; 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 12, 2023; 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.
- Erie Insurance Arena
- Erie RV & Sport Expo
- February 17, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- February 18, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- February 19, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Bayfront Convention Center
- For more information or to buy tickets visit www.eriepromotions.com
- Toy Story in Concert
- February 18, 2023; 8:00 p.m.
- February 19, 2023; 3:00 p.m.
- Warner Theatre
- Presented by the Erie Philharmonic
- www.eriephil.org
March
- Killer Queen A Tribute To Queen
- March 4, 2023; 8:00 p.m.
- Warner Theatre
- Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury
- www.KillerQueen.com
- Riverdance
- March 14, 2023; 7:30 p.m.
- March 15, 2023; 7:30 p.m.
- March 16, 2023; 7:30 p.m.
- Warner Theatre
- Presented by Broadway In Erie
- www.broadwayinerie.com
April
- Hotel California: A Salute To The Eagles
- April 7, 2023
- Warner Theatre
- Jurassic Quest
- Friday, April 7; 9am-8pm
- Saturday, April 8; 9am-8pm
- Sunday, April 9; 9am-5pm
- Bayfront Convention Center
- www.jurassicquest.com
- Cirque at the Symphony with Troupe Vertigo
- April 15, 2023; 8:00 p.m.
- Warner Theatre
- Presented by the Erie Philharmonic
- www.eriephil.org
- RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
- April 16, 2023; 6:30 p.m.
Warner Theatre
- April 16, 2023; 6:30 p.m.
- Spring Craft & Gift Festival
- April 15, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- April 16, 2023; 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Bayfront Convention Center
- For more information or to buy tickets visit www.eriepromotions.com
- Casting Crowns The Healer Tour
- April 22, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
- Warner Theatre
- With Special Guests We Are Messengers & Ben Fuller
May
- Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour
- May 4, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
- Warner Theatre
- Tickets are $65.00 and go on sale Monday, Jan. 9 at 10:00 a.m.
- Jerry Seinfeld
- May 18, 2023; 7:00 p.m.
- Warner Theatre
- THIS SHOW IS SOLD OUT
August
- Flagship City Tattoo Convention
- August 31, 2023
- Move in/Meet your artist
- September 1, 2023
- 11:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m.
- September 2, 2023
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- September 3, 2023
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Bayfront Convention Center
- flagshipcitytattoo.com
- August 31, 2023