(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the new year comes the renewed interest of events happening in Erie this year.

As the calendar has now changed over to 2023, we compiled a list of events, through Erie Events, that are happening in the first half of the year.

January

WWE presents Saturday Night’s Main Event Supershow Saturday, January 21, 2023; 7:30 p.m. Erie Insurance Arena



Erie Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show Saturday, January 28, 2023; 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023; 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center eriekennelclub.com



February

Mania The Abba Tribute February 1, 2023; 7:30 p.m. Warner Theatre



Harlem Globetrotters February 1, 2023; 7:00 p.m. Erie Insurance Arena



Erie Auto Show February 2, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. February 3, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. February 4, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. February 5, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center For more information or to buy tickets www.eriepromotions.com



Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero Thursday, February 9, 2023; 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023; 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023; 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023; 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. Erie Insurance Arena



Erie RV & Sport Expo February 17, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. February 18, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. February 19, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center For more information or to buy tickets visit www.eriepromotions.com



Toy Story in Concert February 18, 2023; 8:00 p.m. February 19, 2023; 3:00 p.m. Warner Theatre Presented by the Erie Philharmonic www.eriephil.org



March

Killer Queen A Tribute To Queen March 4, 2023; 8:00 p.m. Warner Theatre Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury www.KillerQueen.com



Riverdance March 14, 2023; 7:30 p.m. March 15, 2023; 7:30 p.m. March 16, 2023; 7:30 p.m. Warner Theatre Presented by Broadway In Erie www.broadwayinerie.com



April

Hotel California: A Salute To The Eagles April 7, 2023 Warner Theatre



Jurassic Quest Friday, April 7; 9am-8pm Saturday, April 8; 9am-8pm Sunday, April 9; 9am-5pm Bayfront Convention Center www.jurassicquest.com



Cirque at the Symphony with Troupe Vertigo April 15, 2023; 8:00 p.m. Warner Theatre Presented by the Erie Philharmonic www.eriephil.org



RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES April 16, 2023; 6:30 p.m.

Warner Theatre



Spring Craft & Gift Festival April 15, 2023; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. April 16, 2023; 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center For more information or to buy tickets visit www.eriepromotions.com



Casting Crowns The Healer Tour April 22, 2023; 7:00 p.m. Warner Theatre With Special Guests We Are Messengers & Ben Fuller



May

Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour May 4, 2023; 7:00 p.m. Warner Theatre Tickets are $65.00 and go on sale Monday, Jan. 9 at 10:00 a.m.



Jerry Seinfeld May 18, 2023; 7:00 p.m. Warner Theatre THIS SHOW IS SOLD OUT



August

Flagship City Tattoo Convention August 31, 2023 Move in/Meet your artist September 1, 2023 11:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m. September 2, 2023 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. September 3, 2023 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center flagshipcitytattoo.com

