(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County organizations are helping residents in need this holiday season.
United Way of Erie County and 211PA have once again compiled a list of free Thanksgiving meals you can find around Erie County. Some happened this past weekend, others will take place Thanksgiving Day or the day before. Listed below are the meals that haven’t taken place yet.
Free Thanksgiving Meals:
- Park United Methodist Church
- 30 N. Lake St., North East, Pa. 16428
- Thursday, Nov. 24
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 814-725-4105
- drive-thru only
- Salvation Army-Corry Worship and Service Center
- 127 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa. 16407
- Wednesday, Nov. 23
- 10:30 a.m. to noon / takeout from noon to 12:30 p.m.
- 814-664-7100
- dine-in and takeout
- Waterford Pizza and More
- 132 High St., Waterford, Pa. 16441
- Thursday, Nov. 24
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 814-796-0200
- Dine-in at Kim’s Waterford Diner, or takeout
- YMCA of Greater Erie – Downtown Branch
- 31 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa. 16501
- Thursday, Nov. 24
- 8 to 9 a.m. (breakfast); 3 to 4 p.m. (dinner); or until supplies last
- 814-452-3261
- Served from alley off Peach Street
Free meal giveaways already happened at Erie City Mission, Odessa’s Place, and the Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) Neighborhood Network.