(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County organizations are helping residents in need this holiday season.

United Way of Erie County and 211PA have once again compiled a list of free Thanksgiving meals you can find around Erie County. Some happened this past weekend, others will take place Thanksgiving Day or the day before. Listed below are the meals that haven’t taken place yet.

Free Thanksgiving Meals:

Park United Methodist Church 30 N. Lake St., North East, Pa. 16428 Thursday, Nov. 24 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 814-725-4105 drive-thru only



Salvation Army-Corry Worship and Service Center 127 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa. 16407 Wednesday, Nov. 23 10:30 a.m. to noon / takeout from noon to 12:30 p.m. 814-664-7100 dine-in and takeout



Waterford Pizza and More 132 High St., Waterford, Pa. 16441 Thursday, Nov. 24 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 814-796-0200 Dine-in at Kim’s Waterford Diner, or takeout



YMCA of Greater Erie – Downtown Branch 31 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa. 16501 Thursday, Nov. 24 8 to 9 a.m. (breakfast); 3 to 4 p.m. (dinner); or until supplies last 814-452-3261 Served from alley off Peach Street



Free meal giveaways already happened at Erie City Mission, Odessa’s Place, and the Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) Neighborhood Network.