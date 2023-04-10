Local blood banks are struggling with a lack of supply and donations.

The Community Blood Bank on Peach Street is still facing the national blood shortage. All blood types are needed — especially Type O negative and Type O positive.

There are a number of reasons why the blood supply is so low. One of them is the lack of enthusiasm and call to action in younger generations.

“Some of the members of the older generation may not be able to donate blood anymore. There are also other factors — such as the pandemic kind of exasperated things around 2020 and 2021,” said Erika Depalma, Community Blood Bank of NWPA and WNY.

For more information on how to donate, visit the blood bank’s website.