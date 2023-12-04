(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Pennsylvania Lottery players have joined the ranks as lucky ticket-holder winners.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes that are part of the third weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The winning ticket numbers — 00139398 and 00142958 — were randomly drawn from more than 48,100 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27.

One ticket was sold at a Country Fair, at 8080 Peach St. in Erie County; the other was sold at Crafton Giant Eagle, at 51 Walsh Road, in Allegheny County.

The Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.