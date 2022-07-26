What could be a month-long project to improve traffic flow on 12th Street is expected to make getting across town easier. But there will be some delays first.

Fontaine Glenn was live with more on this project.

PennDOT is working on traffic signal upgrades along the 12th Street Corridor across a six-mile stretch.

The $8.7 million plan will put some brand new traffic lights at intersections along 12th Street from the Bayfront Parkway to Wayne Street.

Traffic will be halted from time to time as work continues on 22 intersections on the six and a half mile stretch:

Greengarden Boulevard;

Weschler Avenue;

Raspberry Street;

Cascade Street;

Plum Street;

Liberty Street;

Cherry Street;

Chestnut Street;

Myrtle Street;

Sassafras Street;

Peach Street;

State Street;

French Street;

Holland Street;

German Street;

Parade Street;

Wallace Street;

Ash Street;

Reed Street; and

Wayne Street.

The new lights will be re-timed to match up better, which should make getting across 12th Street smoother for drivers. The lights will also have new upgrades installed on them such as pedestrian lights.

As people travel they should be aware of possible 10 to 15 minute delays as crews install the lights.

“They definitely looked at the timing of all of the lights through that entire corridor, so some of the intersections will just be re-timed to coordinate better with other intersections to create greater efficiency through there,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The project is expected to be completed in time for the next phase of work on Erie’s Bayfront.