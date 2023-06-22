Regional youth softball teams are gearing up for the 8th annual Erie Frost Softball Battle of Lake Erie Tournament.

Players from Mercyhurst University, Gannon University, Penn State Behrend, and more, are working with various coaches during Thursday’s showcase.

The showcase involves skills, learning different drills, front toss evaluations, in-field/out-field drills, and games with players being split into different teams.

The showcase is a part of preparing the players for the tournament with funds raised going towards Brianna Lee, an assistant coach at PennWest Edinboro and a breast cancer survivor.

“This is just like a pre warm-up before the tournament. We do have some players that will be at the tournament at that time too here,” said Michelle Wiley, head softball coach, Gannon University. “She’s been part of the organization, she actually is also at Edinboro as their GA right now, so we know her pretty well and we wish her all the best.”

The tournament begins Friday, June 23 and ends Sunday, June 25.