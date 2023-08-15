(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The TravelCenters of America, located at exit 35 along I-90 in Erie County, will be the future location of a $1.1 million charging station.

Counties across the Commonwealth have been selected to received the first round of federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) made the announcement at the Scranton Electricians JATC Training Center on Monday.

In total, 54 projects in 35 counties were selected in the first round of conditional awards for NEVI funding. Some projects could begin as early as late 2023.

Erie and nearby counties selected to receive funding for the following projects:

Allegheny County Sheetz, Inc. : $684,088 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Sewickey (I-79, Exit 68) Tesla, Inc. : $231,786 for a charging station at the GetGo in Monroeville (I-376, Exit 84 A-B) Universal EV LLC: $384,880 for a charging station at the Comfort Suites in Coraopolis (I-376, Exit 58)

Crawford County ​ Tesla, Inc : $211,165 for a charging station at the Giant Eagle in Meadville (I-79, Exit 147 A-B)

Erie County TA Operating LLC : $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Erie (I-90, Exit 35)

​ Venango County ​ 6406 Truck Plaza LLC : $456,318 for a charging station at the Emlenton Truck Plaza in Emlenton (I-80, Exit 42) TA Operating : $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Harrisville (I-80, Exit 29)



Four charging ports will be funded at each charging location, with 216 total funded charging ports.

The $33.8 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The PA NEVI program includes multiple rounds of funding. During Round 1 selection, the focus

was on building out the Alternative Fuel Corridor (AFC) network along the interstates to meet the NEVI requirements. Once AFCs are fully built out, PennDOT will shift to expanding the NEVI Formula Program funding to fund right-sized EV chargers for Pennsylvania’s community charging.

Projects were evaluated on a competitive basis following federal requirements and other factors:

• Choosing a variety of recipients not only statewide but also along individual AFCs;

• Projects that provided a variety of amenities and services to improve customer

experience (such as varied payment options);

• Positive local economic development and workforce opportunities; and

• Locations that are welcoming, safe, and accessible for all.

The PA NEVI program is a reimbursement program and applicants are required to provide a minimum 20% match. PennDOT received 271 unique funding submissions requesting $165.4 million for this round of investments.

Also, all electricians installing, operating, or maintaining EV supply equipment must have a certification from the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP) or graduation or a continuing education certificate from a registered apprenticeship program.

The department anticipates opening Round 1a later this fall, with $20 million available.

On Aug. 1, PennDOT submitted its Federal Fiscal Year 2024 NEVI Plan Update for federal review. The public can share their input on the plan through an online survey or emailing ra-pdevcorridors@pa.gov.

Click here for a full list of conditional awards by county. Click here for a map of planned NEVI charging stations statewide.