A local insurance group is partnering with Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School to help meet a need among students before heading into the holiday break.

Erie Insurance is helping Pfeiffer-Burleigh School make sure no child or family goes hungry over holiday break.

As a United Way Community School, the Community School Director of the school says they are partnering with Erie Insurance to help tackle an issue among their students.

“One of our unmet needs that we identified was food insecurity. So our corporate partner Erie Insurance has now for several years in a row been able to support our holiday food bag distribution,” said Meghan Easter, community school director, Pfeiffer-Burleigh school.

The school and over 75 Erie Insurance volunteers are distributing 400 bags, one per family, to take home.

“The food in the bag is different items like spaghetti, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal,” said Alicia Pelkowski, vice president in customer service, Erie Insurance.

The community school director says although the bags are packed and ready to be distributed — a lasting impact has been made for when students return.

“Four hundred bags, one for each family, then some excess to support our community closet so that families can access that over the break or when they return as food insecurities continue,” said Meghan Easter, community school director, Pfeiffer-Burleigh School.

Pelkowski of Erie Insurance says this need to give back to the families during the holidays is critical.

“Especially to the children and that’s what’s most important for all of us. It’s very heartwarming that we can do this even on this cold day, so we’re willing to stand outside for a couple of hours and do this,” said Alicia Pelkowski, vice president in customer service, Erie Insurance.

Staff of Pfeiffer-Burleigh say they are grateful for the continued support from Erie Insurance and all 400 bags are ready for pickup by the families.

“We’re distributing during the student dismissal. A lot of our families walk to school, so making it convenient for them when they’re picking up their child that they can take a food bag home for the holiday break,” said Easter.

Easter says they are always looking to work with other community partners to meet the needs of food insecurity in the future.