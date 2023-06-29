Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie, Pa. man has been sentenced for receiving and distributing images and videos of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania reported Thursday that Randy Lee Eicher, of Erie, has been sentenced in federal court to eight years in jail and five years supervised release.

He is also ordered to make restitution in the amount of $18,000 and pay a special assessment in the amount of $5,200 on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

According to information presented to the court, from September 2018 to December 2018, Eicher received and distributed images and videos depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In November 2022, Eicher, then 25, pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, you can visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Homeland Security and the Boone, North Carolina Police Department investigations led to the successful prosecution of Eicher.