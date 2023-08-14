One of the five people killed by an explosion in the Pittsburgh suburb of Plum is being identified as a man who grew up in Erie.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review website, 55-year-old Kevin Sebunia graduated from Cathedral Prep.

Described as a devoted family man, he lived three doors away from the house that exploded but was reportedly inside that house when the blast took place.

Also among those killed was a 12-year-old boy. The Plum Borough manager and the borough’s community development director.