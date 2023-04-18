The Erie SeaWolves had great weather to start the home portion of their season and great crowds.

The team reported their best opening week attendance since 2004; 15,315 fans watched the Erie SeaWolves take on the Altoona Curve last week. That’s also the second largest opening week number since the move to Double-A in 1999.

It was great baseball weather most of last week, with sunny skies and high temperatures around 70.

The Erie SeaWolves return to UPMC Park next Tuesday, April 25 as they host the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 6:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets can be purchased during regular box office hours (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) or online at SeaWolves.com. For ticket packages and hospitality, please contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.