(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins, D-Erie, issued statements praising the ruling made Tuesday Feb. 7, by a PA Judge declaring Pennsylvania’s public school funding system unconstitutional.

In his statement, Rep. Merski said he sees the ruling as a huge win for school districts with fewer advantages like Erie and Iroquois, as well as students across the commonwealth.

“This week’s ruling declaring the state funding system unconstitutional is a mandate to provide equity across the entire system – and a huge victory for families and students across Pennsylvania,” Merski said in his statement.

Rep. Harkins shared his enthusiasm in his statement, calling education the great equalizer.

“Education is supposed to be the great equalizer, but for years, Erie students and families have known a very different reality, thanks to a system that has left our public schools grossly underfunded and our taxpayers footing the bill for that broken system,” said Rep. Harkins.