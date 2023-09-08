PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – What A Time to Be Alive for Fall Out Boy fans in the Pittsburgh area and beyond.

The band announced on social media Wednesday a second U.S. tour following the release of their album So Much (for) Stardust – and Pittsburgh is on the list of stops.

The So Much for (2our) Dust tour will be coming to PPG Paints Arena on March 27, 2024, featuring Jimmy Eat World, and supported by special guests Hot Mulligan and CARR.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Ticketmaster beginning Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m., but those signed up for Fall Out Boy’s mailing list will get a chance to grab tickets the day before.

General Public tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Head on over to Ticketmaster for full details and pricing.