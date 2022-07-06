(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two adults and 10 children safely evacuated their home during a fire on July 6.

At about 4:30 a.m., the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department and other departments responded to a fire on Bateman Avenue in Cranesville. Upon arrival, the rear of the residence already was heavily involved with flames.

The first two engines on scene knocked down a bulk of the flames, and as other crews arrived, overhaul work began.

Two adults and 10 children evacuated the home without injury, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist.

The fire marshal has been called in to investigate the fire.

Responding emergency departments included Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, Albion Volunteer Fire Department, Platea Volunteer Fire Company, Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, A. F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., and West County Paramedics. Springboro Volunteer Fire Company of Crawford County was put on standby at the Albion Station.