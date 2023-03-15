HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The darkness is already planning its return to Hersheypark for the 2023 season.

The park announced that there will be more days to experience dark nights in 2023, starting on September 15 through Oct. 29. The park states they will be adding more Fridays for the season so guests have more time to experience the haunted scares that roam the park.

The park introduced the Dark Nights experience back in 2022, which included three scare zones and four haunted houses as well as different food and drink offerings exclusive to the event.

There is no word on if anything new will be added to this season of Dark Nights at this time, however, the park states they will be releasing more details throughout the coming months.

The park will be opening for the 2023 season on April 1 and will be open every weekend from that day until the end of the year.