ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2023 All-Big Ten Football honorees, along with position award winners which included a Penn State athlete.

Offensive Awards (selected by Big Ten Coaches)

Nittany Lions’ Offensive Linemen Olumuyiwa Fashanu was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Linemen of the Year. The award is named for Nebraska’s Dave Rimington and Ohio State’s Orlando Pace. Fashanu was also Penn State’s lone All-Big Ten First-Team offensive player.

Below is a list of all the offensive honors, selected by Big Ten Coaches.

POSITION (OFFENSE) FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN THIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTION Quarterback Drew Allar Running Back Kaytron Allen Nicholas Singleton Reciever KeAndre Lambert-Smith Center Hunter Nourzad Guard Tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu Caedan Wallace/JB Nelson/Sal Wormley Tight End Tyler Warren Theo Johnson

Defensive Awards (selected by Big Ten Coaches)

On the defensive side, 10 Nittany Lions were honored.

POSITION

(DEFENSE) FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN THIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTION Line Chop Robinson Adisa Isaac Dani Dennis-Sutton Linebacker Abdul Carter Kobe King/Curtis Jacobs Defensive Back Kalen King Johnny Dixon/Daquan Hardy Jaylen Reed

Special Teams Awards (selected by Big Ten Coaches)

Penn State’s kicker Alex Felkins was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team while Daequan Hardy was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team as a return specialist.

Nicholas Singleton and Riley Thompson received special team’s honorable mention.

Offensive Awards (selected by conference media)

Below are All-Big Ten Awards selected by conference media members.

POSITION (OFFENSE) FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN THIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTION Quarterback Drew Allar Running Back Kaytron Allen/Nicholas Singleton Receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith Center Hunter Nourzad Guard Tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu Caedan Wallace/JB Nelson/Sal Wormley/Olaivavega Ioane Tight End Theo Johnson/Tyler Warren

Defensive Awards (selected by conference media)

Below are All-Big Ten Awards selected by conference media members.

POSITION

(DEFENSE) FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN THIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTION Line Adisa Isaac/Chop Robinson Dani Dennis-Sutton/Dvon Ellies/Zane Durant Linebacker Abdul Carter Kobe King Defensive Back Kalen King Johnny Dixon/Daquan Hardy/Jaylen Reed/Kevin Winston Jr.

Special Teams Awards (selected by conference media)

Kicker Alex Felkin and Return Specialist Daequan Hardy were both named to the Second Team All-Big Ten. Nicholas Singleton and Riley Thompson both received honorable mentions.

Penn State’s regular season is over, but they will still play in one bowl game in December or January that is yet to be announced.