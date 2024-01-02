A Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) specialist is reminding hunters to check their cervids for the disease.

CWD is a fatal brain disease that affects deer and elk species. It is caused by a protein called “prion” that becomes misfolded and infectious. It then accumulates in the nervous system tissues eventually killing brain cells and causing holes in the brain.

The disease can be spread from animal to animal in bodily fluids, feces and contaminated environments.

“I think the main thing is that testing is very important, especially in Warren County. Since we had that captive facility that tested positive a couple of years ago, our samples have started to go down, but we only know what’s happening is we’re testing,” said Andrea Korman, CWD section supervisor.

Korman added most cases are in the south-central part of Pennsylvania.