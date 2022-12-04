As the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) continues to expand internet access across the commonwealth, they’re asking for your help in ensuring its accuracy and efficiency.

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released its new broadband access map, a tool integral to ensure the commonwealth receives sufficient federal funding for high-speed internet access to all Pennsylvanians, according to a release.

“This map is a critical step in closing the digital divide, and ensuring its accuracy is important,” said Brandon Carson, executive director, Authority. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians to review the FCC broadband access map and provide corrections through the challenge process.”

The FCC’s broadband access map shows all serviceable broadband locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed.

The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate, which is why their asking Pennsylvanians to search for their home address on the map to determine whether the information is correct.

The Challenge Process

However, the challenges to the map the Authority is facing include:

A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map

A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified

Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect

The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect

The release states that Pennsylvanians should challenge the map to help improve its accuracy by January 13, 2023.

There are two ways to submit a challenge: by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) platform to submit information to the FCC.

Additional information about the Consumer Challenge Process can be found here, and more information on the Bulk Challenge Process can be found here. You may also challenge mobile data coverage through the FCC Speed Test App.