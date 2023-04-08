(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– This week, Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced almost $266 million in federal funding to improve the safety and quality of Pennsylvania’s water and water infrastructure.

The federal funding comes from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is bolstered by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

The funding will be used to remove contaminants, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), from water supplies across the state as well as improving the infrastructure by removing lead pipes.

“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will receive more than $265 million to make our drinking water safer and cleaner, including significant boosts in funding to eradicate ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS and replace lead pipes,” said Senator Bob Casey.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s robust investment in water infrastructure will help ensure that access to clean drinking water is a right, even in communities that have long been marginalized and forgotten,” said Senator John Fetterman.

Over $50 billion is being invested in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the United States between the 2022 and 2026, making it the largest investment in water the federal government has ever made.