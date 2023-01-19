The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Human Services (DHS) are urging Pennsylvanians to use their public transportation opportunity.

Find My Ride (FMR) is a service that gives residents public transit options and the ability to apply for transportation assistance programs. According to a release, more than 12,500 Pennsylvanians have been approved for this service since FMR launched in May 2021.

“We’re pleased that so many Pennsylvanians have been connected to these important services and we encourage more to apply,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Transit provides a vital connection to jobs, to medical appointments, and to our communities.”

Pennsylvania residents are also encouraged to use the FMR Apply online tool that streamlines the application process for transportation assistance programs. Additionally, FMR Apply allows third parties, like a family member or healthcare provider, to apply for services on the rider’s behalf.

“Find My Ride is an excellent example of collaboration between state agencies, and we encourage anyone who may need transportation services to use this too. Nobody should let a lack of transportation keep you from getting to a doctor’s appointment or filling your prescription,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead.

Find out the Find My Ride services available in your area on their website.