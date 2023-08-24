(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned Punxsutawney home which caused roughly $100,000 in damage to the property.

That fire took place at an unoccupied structure in the 100 block of Marion Ave. in Punxsutawney back on August 19 around 10:40 p.m., according to PSP Lewis Run.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit was called to assist Punxsutawney Fire Department with determining the cause and origin of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.