The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S.

Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia.

The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual.

The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General Health said that monkey pox can be transmitted through respiratory droplets just like COVID, but it is not something to panic about.

“You have to be within six feet for over three hours to really be likely to transmit the disease. Very different from COVID-19,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Lancaster General Health.

While monkey pox is a less dangerous disease, people with symptoms should still talk to their health care provider.